Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket

The 4th of July was also on a Sunday 50 years ago, and Hollywood greeted the holiday weekend with two big family films, enduring favorite Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and entirely-forgotten Disney comedy The Million Dollar Duck. But other new arrivals suggested Hollywood’s confusion over just what audiences wanted at a point when strict old censorship rules had only recently collapsed (the G-to-X MPAA ratings system was just a couple years old), and the major studios were in a panic. Was Easy Rider the new model for commercial success? Or Airport? Hewing to something like the conservative latter model were a flop combat movie, Murphy’s War, and tea-cosy horror What’s the Matter With Helen?, a last gasp of the “scary old broads” trend that had commenced with Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?