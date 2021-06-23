Cancel
Fredericksburg, VA

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Enjoy a brief break from summer heat and humidity

By CHRIS WHITE
Free Lance-Star
 10 days ago

Another pleasant but brief interlude of cooler weather has arrived in the Fredericksburg area. Tuesday’s cold front was steered through Fredericksburg by a dip—or “trough”—in the jet stream passing over the eastern U.S. The cooler and drier air behind that front led to low temperatures this Wednesday morning of 56, 58, and 60 degrees at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport, and the University of Mary Washington, respectively. (The warmer reading at UMW is likely due to an urban heat island effect from the abundance of asphalt and concrete surrounding the site.)

