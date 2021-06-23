Cancel
‘Outlander’ Actor Cesar Domboy to Star in Steven Knight’s ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
crowrivermedia.com
 11 days ago

Outlander actor César Domboy has landed a supporting role in Steven Knight‘s (Peaky Blinders) new six-part drama series, SAS: Rogue Heroes. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series focuses on how Britain’s Special Forces unit was formed under extraordinary circumstances in World War Two. The action revolves around an eccentric young officer named Stirling, who is hospitalized after a training exercise goes wrong. Disillusioned with traditional commando units, Sterling comes up with a radical plan that goes against all accepted modern warfare rules.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Boutella
Person
Ben Macintyre
Person
Alfie Allen
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Dominic West
Person
César Domboy
Person
Steven Knight
