‘Outlander’ Actor Cesar Domboy to Star in Steven Knight’s ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

One of the most exciting pieces of news to come out of the Disney Investor Day last year was when it was revealed that Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins would direct the next film in the Star Wars franchise, bringing Star Wars: Rogue Squadron to the big screen. Jenkins' new film will seemingly not be influenced by the various video games that have carried that same title over the years, but in a new interview the director revealed that she became attached to the project much sooner than was publicly known and that work on the script is nearly its completion.