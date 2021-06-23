Cancel
EA buys Playdemic from Warner Bros Games for $1.4 billion

By Thomson Reuters
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Videogame developer Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile games studio responsible for “Golf Clash”, from Warner Bros Games for $1.4 billion in cash. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

