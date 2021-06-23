EA buys Playdemic from Warner Bros Games for $1.4 billion

AT&T's slow sale of all things WB Games has begun as the mobile developer Playdemic has been acquired by Electronic Arts today. Playdemic has been around for over a decade and are best known for their mobile hit Golf Clash. EA bought the company as part of their mobile growth strategy, which will add more than 15 top live services to their portfolio. The details of how much wasn't made clear beyond the fact that the deal was done in cash with nothing else tied to it, showing that AT&T is basically just offloading the division piece by piece for whatever it can get to be done with gaming altogether. Which is rather disappointing and bleak all things considered. No word yet on what will become of the staff and the company during the transition, either. Hopefully, EA doesn't sit down and restructure the place out immediately and everyone can keep their jobs. We have quotes from all of the parties involved from today's transaction.