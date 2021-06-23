Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that called Josh Allen's big year

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the NFL's 32 teams have their quarterback depth charts set entering training camp, but the New Orleans Saints will have a QB competition. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will battle to replace the retired Drew Brees, and whomever emerges as the starter could shake up the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Replacing Brees with the athletic Hill could cause the Saints' offense to look much different than what we're used to seeing, while Winston becoming the starter carries its own baggage as well.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Bills#Sportsline#Raiders#Acl#Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
News Break
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

3 reasons why Kyler Murray can have a breakout year like Josh Allen

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can be the next to have an explosive season like Josh Allen did with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. For Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, finally having a young and mobile franchise quarterback is something they’ve never had before. Murray has taken the Cardinals from a three-win team to a potential playoff contender in just two short years.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs ranked fourth in CBS Sports rankings

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 and wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills talk before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NFLUSA Today

Josh Allen sees massive jump in Chris Simms' QB rankings (video)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a big step forward on the field in 2020. He did so as well in Chris Simms’ quarterback rankings. The former quarterback himself turned NBC Sports analyst ranks the NFL’s quarterbacks each offseason. A year ago, Allen landed at No. 18. Now the only one...
NFLNBC Sports

Fantasy football rankings 2021: Top 100 overall players

Want to win your fantasy football draft? Simple. Just pick the best players. OK, that's not the most helpful advice. But what can be helpful is knowing which positions to target in each round, and how to get the most value out of every pick. For example, quarterbacks usually are...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Will Josh Allen regress with the return of crowds?

If you’ve been a fan of the Buffalo Bills for any length of time, there’s a good chance you have a bit of ingrained pessimism. We’ve seen the rug pulled out from under us in so many ways it’s hard sometimes to feel like this time it’ll stay put, and continue to really tie the room together.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Pro Football Focus rankings unkind to Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs

Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs each earned All-Pro votes during their record-breaking 2020 seasons, fueling a Buffalo Bills offense that set a franchise record for points scored (501), an average of more than 31 points per game. But despite their successes, both individually and as part of...
NFLCBS Sports

Brett Favre and Drew Brees hold an ugly NFL record that Ryan Fitzpatrick might actually break in 2021

If Ryan Fitzpatrick ends up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this season, there's a chance he could end up breaking an ugly NFL record. Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has lost to 28 different NFL teams and if things go sideways this season, that number could shoot up to 31, which would set the NFL record. As things currently stand, there are seven different quarterbacks who have all lost to 30 different teams.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Baker Mayfield’s future with Browns could be determined with help from Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have yet to work on a deal that would guarantee the quarterback a longer tenure with the team. That being said, the general consensus from both sides is that there’s going to be an extension deal offered for Mayfield down the road. What’s certain for now is that Mayfield will be with the Browns for at least another season beyond 2021 after Cleveland exercised his fifth-year option back in April.
NFLfastphillysports.com

WHY 2021 WILL BE EAGLES EDGE JOSH SWEAT’S BREAKOUT YEAR

The Eagles aren’t due at NovaCare for training camp until late July, and it’s fun to imagine what is possible on this totally reconfigured team that went 4-11-1 in 2020 and got rid of the quarterback and head coach. Here’s what CBS Sports thinks about Josh Sweat:. Sweat was misused...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Named 2021 Fantasy Football Sleeper By CBS Sports

Coming off of a strong close to the 2020 season after dealing with serious drops issues in the middle of the year, Pittsburgh Steelers’ third-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson is garnering fantasy football hype ahead of the 2021 season. According to a 2021 Fantasy Football rankings post from CBS Sports...
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football Cheatsheet: Early Draft Advice and Sleeper Picks

We're a little more than a month away from the start of training camp, and fantasy football managers should be taking a look at spring practice reports to gain an early grasp of potential sleepers for the 2021 season. Of course, team plans will change between now and the end...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 from seasoned experts

A key topic when evaluating the outlooks of wide receivers in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings is target share, which is the percentage of a team's passing attempts that were targeted at a specific player. Knowing which players can be headed for increased target shares must become an integral part of your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. Working such information into your 2021 Fantasy football strategy plans can be part of a winning formula. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.
FootballtheScore

2021 Heisman odds: Best bets, busts, and sleepers

Last year, DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver in 29 seasons to win the Heisman. It's safe to say the market's expecting the quarterback trend to get back on track this fall. Signal-callers dominate the 2021 field, including nine of the top-10 players. Here, we'll dive into our best...
NFLlandgrantholyland.com

Justin Fields is No. 1 in our hearts, but much lower in fantasy football rankings

When Justin Fields was selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, most of us assumed that he had just been given the keys to the Chicago Bears franchise. With only Andy Dalton and Nick Foles on the roster, Fields was going to be named the Week 1 starting quarterback, and lead Chicago to their first Super Bowl victory since Walter Payton and Co. were doing The Shuffle in 1986.