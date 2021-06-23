Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that called Josh Allen's big year
Most of the NFL's 32 teams have their quarterback depth charts set entering training camp, but the New Orleans Saints will have a QB competition. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will battle to replace the retired Drew Brees, and whomever emerges as the starter could shake up the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Replacing Brees with the athletic Hill could cause the Saints' offense to look much different than what we're used to seeing, while Winston becoming the starter carries its own baggage as well.www.cbssports.com