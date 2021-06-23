Cancel
Wimbledon 2021: Dominic Thiem doubtful for championships with wrist injury

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Open champion Dominic Thiem is a doubt for next week's Wimbledon with a wrist injury. The Austrian retired from his match against Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca on Tuesday after appearing to hurt his wrist while hitting a forehand. An initial scan carried out locally has proved inconclusive. Thiem, 27,...

www.bbc.com
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

World number five Dominic Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon

Barcelona [Spain], June 25 (ANI): World Number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury he suffered during his match Tuesday at the Mallorca Championships. "I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem...
Tennisdallassun.com

ATP roundup: No. 2 Dominic Thiem (wrist) retires at Mallorca

No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria injured his right wrist while leading his first set 5-2 and retired from a second-round match Tuesday against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. Thiem, the fifth-ranked player in the world and the 2020 U.S. Open champion, was playing his...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Physio gives update on Dominic Thiem's injury

Physio Alex Stober has given an update on the condition of Dominic Thiem after the Austrian tennis star suffered an injury on Tuesday in Mallorca. Thiem, ranked at No. 5 in the world, was up 5-2 on Adrian Mannarino when he suffered a wrist injury. Thiem immediately stopped the game...
TennisSeattle Times

Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match

MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships on Tuesday because of pain in his right wrist, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon. The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist...
Tennistennisworldusa.org

ThrowbackTimes Stuttgart: Roger Federer squanders two MP's vs. Dominic Thiem

Competing as the top-10 player for the first time, Dominic Thiem reached the final in Stuttgart in 2016 following a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory over Roger Federer. Playing his first ATP semi-final on grass, Thiem fended off two match points in the second set tie break against one of the greatest players on the fastest surface to stay on the title course.
Tennismilwaukeesun.com

Ball in Serena's court at Wimbledon with rivals' fitness doubts

Serena Williams turns 40 on September 26 and the arrival of that landmark birthday will be all the sweeter if she has at last equalled Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The tennis legend could even hold the record outright if she wins both Wimbledon and...
TennisIola Register

U.S. dominates Wimbledon on Day 1

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Frances Tiafoe had no doubts about his friend Sloane Stephens’ chances on Center Court against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday. The Americans, both ranked outside the Top 50 at the moment, bumped into each other shortly before their matches against seeded opponents on Day...
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

Wimbledon Lookahead: Federer vs Norrie at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. The Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon will be conflicted when perennial fan favorite Roger Federer takes on Britain’s Cameron Norrie. They’ll play for a spot in the fourth round. Federer struggled in his opening match but advanced when opponent Adrian Mannarino retired because of a knee injury. The eight-time champion looked much better when he then beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets. At 39, Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975. No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic. On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková. Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, needs two more wins to become a Wimbledon quarterfinalist for the first time.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Dan Evans: Profile, ranking and recent results of British No 1 tennis player making run at Wimbledon 2021

Dan Evans is back in action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club against Sebastian Korda looking to continue his journey at Wimbledon.The British No 1, nicknamed Evo, is in fine form and the No 22 seed is eyeing up a place in the last 16 for the first time.“I think it’s another difficult match,” Evans said. “Everything you expect in a third round. He’s a great talent. He’s a great player already. His game suits up well to the grass.“But it’s the third round of Wimbledon. There’s a lot of added pressure which comes with that. He’s not...
Tenniswincountry.com

Tennis-Zverev beats Fritz for fourth-round spot at Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) – Fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat American Taylor Fritz 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(4) on Saturday to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon and match his best performance at the grasscourt Grand Slam. The German, who reached the round of 16 at the All England Club in 2017, kept...
TennisBBC

Wimbledon 2021: Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams win on mixed doubles debut

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here. Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams' blockbuster mixed doubles partnership got off to a winning start at Wimbledon with a three-set victory over US duo Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria.