The Best New Watches, From Panerai’s Sustainable Diver to Breguet’s Double Tourbillons

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. After a Covid-impacted down year for watch releases, 2021 has given us a lot of horological goodness. Many of those tasty watches have been seen on NBA sidelines (where the Black Panther Audemars Piguet roams), at the Monaco Grand Prix (accompanying Tom Holland), and now in the crowd at Euro 2020. David Beckham is the latest to flex ownership of one of the industry’s best new releases—an elusive thing in the watch world where long shipping and manufacturing timelines and lengthy wait lists often sit between collectors and hot pieces. While cheering on his home country against Scotland, Becks wore the new Tudor Black Bay Chrono that was just announced back in April. There is plenty of Tudor newness to choose from this year but it looks like Beckham and I are in total agreement here: the prize of the new batch is this black-dial chronograph with white subdials that create a reverse-panda dial. Beckham isn’t the only one with a new watch to show off this week, though: F1 champs are adding to their collections, while JJ Redick knows the best watch to buy right now costs only $500.