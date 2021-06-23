Cancel
Stock Futures Set to Continue Strong Week

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures are poised to add to the broad market optimism this morning, after yesterday's comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell quelled inflation fears and lifted investor sentiment. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are firmly in the black before the bell, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures inch higher as the Nasdaq looks to build on its record close. Big Tech will be in the spotlight today, as the House Judiciary Committee will debate six bills aimed at the sector. Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) is on the mend this morning, reclaiming the $30,000 level.

