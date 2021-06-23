Strawberry Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches!

If you are looking for the ultimate summer treat for every age at your next summer party, this is it! As if regular ice cream sandwiches weren’t delicious enough, we are going to make them with mini waffles and fill them with delicious homemade strawberry ice cream … are you in?? I thought so! We are partnering with Walmart on this summer treat and items from the Walmart Home line are the perfect way to brighten up your warm weather festivities this summer. Whether it’s bringing bright elements indoors or fun, colorful dining outside, Walmart is your one-stop shop for all your summer needs. OK, ready to get your homemade ice cream on?