Dani Soares, Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux address baby drama

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3cTS_0acwfwvK00

June 23 (UPI) -- Former couple Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux are addressing their baby drama.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-stars discussed the paternity of Soares' newborn daughter, Lilly, during Part 2 of the Season 2 reunion Tuesday on Watch What Happens Live.

Soares, 33, dated Cerza-Lanaux, 24, during Season 2 and gave birth to her baby girl in May. On WWHL, she said Cerza-Lanaux is the father of her child.

"Well, let's put it this way, this baby was made during the season while we had cameras 24/7 with us and I only slept with one guy," Soares said during the reunion, which was filmed prior to Lilly's birth.

Soares said Cerza-Lanaux was initially supportive of her pregnancy but now doesn't want "anything to do" with the child. She said she agreed to a DNA test if Cerza-Lanaux organized and paid for it but said he hasn't followed through.

Soares said it was her "plan" and "vision" to have a family but didn't envision it happening under these circumstances.

"I would not choose to move to a new country where I don't know anybody and choose to have a child with a 24-year-old boy that I barely knew, so I did not choose that. I did not plan that," she said. "But I'm just going with it now and I'm sure my little baby girl is going to be ... she's gonna be amazing, and I will do my best every day to give her everything she needs."

Cerza-Lanaux weighed in on the situation in a separate interview from Soares and the rest of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast. He said he "absolutely" wants to be a part of Lilly's life if he is the father.

"The fact that people are telling me that I want nothing to do with this child, it's really tearing me up," Cerza-Lanaux said. "All my friends and all my family know the type of person that I am and know that I want everything to do with that child ... If it is mine."

Cerza-Lanaux also said his relationship with Soares in Season 2 was "genuine" and expressed regret over their tension.

"The fact that we are at where we are now, I'm really sorry," he said. "I would assume to say that most of it is my fault. Maybe, because I'm the boy that you think I am."

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
