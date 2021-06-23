Flawed data led to findings of a connection between time spent on devices and mental health problems - new research

3 Financial Moves to Help Your Mental Health in Times of Financial Burden. Times are tough, no doubt many of us are experiencing financial burdens right now. Life was completely turned upside down for nearly everyone across the world in the last 18 months. We’ve been unable to interact with others in normal ways, and that’s been hard… especially for extroverts. Additionally, financial stress has impacted many of us and has created mental health challenges that are multi-faceted and that compound to feel insurmountable.