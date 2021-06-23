3 shot in Wentworth Gardens early Wednesday, at least 1 fatally, Chicago police say

Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot, at least one fatally, at Wentworth Gardens, in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Chicago on June 23, 2021. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

Three men were shot early Wednesday on the city’s South Side and all of the men, age 25 and younger, were initially listed in critical or grave condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department, but one of the men later died, police said.

Police and three ambulances were called to the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Wentworth Gardens at 5:41 a.m., said Chief Juan Hernandez, a Fire Department spokesman.

Police said the men who were shot were 25, 24 and 22. According to a media notification, the 24-year-old suffered “multiple gunshot wounds about the body,” and he was pronounced dead after arriving at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Fire Department had different ages for the men, saying two 20-year-olds and a 22-year-old had been shot. The most updated information from fire officials was that the man who died had been listed in grave condition.

Police said the 22-year-old man had been shot twice in the chest. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he had been listed in critical condition.

The third victim was a 25-year-old who had been shot in the neck and back and suffered a graze wound to the forehead, authorities said. He was taken to the University of Chicago where he had been in “serious but stable condition,” according to police.

Officials said the three men had been standing outside when the shooting occurred, but few other details were immediately available.

“Circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation,” according to the police statement.

It was not known whether there was more than one gunman or if there was video surveillance in the area. Police said no description of the shooter or shooters was immediately available. No arrests had been made.

Hernandez said he was not aware of additional shooting victims, but if there had been other people injured they were not taken to a hospital by paramedics.

“It’s possible someone else may have self-transported, but as far as we know, we transported three patients,” Hernandez said.

