I have city kids make comic books to create a buzz about mosquitoes and ecology

Turbo Kid was a 2015 Canadian superhero comedy film written and directed by François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell. The film follows the adventures of The Kid, a teenage comic book fan turned superhero in the "Wastelands", an alternate 1997 post-apocalyptic Earth where water is scarce. He teams up with a mysterious girl named Apple and an arm-wrestling cowboy named Frederick to stop the tyrannical warlord Zeus. Starring Munro Chambers, Laurence Leboeuf, Michael Ironside, Edwin Wright, Aaron Jeffery, and Romano Orzari, Epic Pictures Group released the film in the United States on the 29th of August, 2015 and it has an approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Well, it seems that Turbo Kid is getting a movie sequel, a video game, and now a comic book, Turbo Kid: Apple's Lost Adventure written by the original movie's directors and drawn by the movie's storyboard artist. Published by Behemoth Comics in September, here's a look at the comic and everything else in Behemoth's September 2021 solicitations as well as the launch of Nobody's Child by Massimo Rosi and Ramiro Borrallo.