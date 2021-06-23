Tied to the Community

Dudley Poultry in Middlesex, a wholesale and retail supplier of meats and seafood, promotes a culture of kindness. “Amidst stories around dinner tables, at celebrations of life and even campfires, we are ever-present in good times and difficult times. We are tied to the gatherings, the stories through our food.” This quote is displayed with pride on the Dudley Poultry website and taken to heart by all Dudley employees. For generations, the workers at Dudley have helped contribute to the region’s food stories by providing high-quality local products and services.