Cole Engineering awarded $179M OTA by U.S. Army
Team CESI Chosen as Software Enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment. ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded a $179M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to serve as the core software enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Training Simulation Software / Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT). The TSS/TMT is the “core” simulation software and hardware that provides a common synthetic environment, the exercise design and control tool, and data manager for STE collective training.www.gazettextra.com