Nike, Under Armour Alums Bring Equipment-First Mindset to Trail Running

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission. There’s no reason a trail running shoe that’s this light should be this comfortable. When I first put on the adidas Terrex Speed Ultra, the thought that went through my mind was, “Oh, great, I can’t wait to feel every rock underfoot on the trail today.” But as I set off down the Cache Creek drainage near my home in Jackson, Wyoming—and on every other run I’ve taken since—I immediately noticed that the shoe’s construction floated me down the trail.