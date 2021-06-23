Cancel
Nike, Under Armour Alums Bring Equipment-First Mindset to Trail Running

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After years of working together—first at Nike, then Puma and finally Under Armour—fellow footwear veterans Kevin Fallon and Dave Dombrow struck out on their own in the spring of 2019. Free from the limitations that can come with working at a big brand, Fallon said the pair thought they had a good opportunity to try…

sourcingjournal.com
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/
