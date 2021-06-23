Logic “Live From The Country,” Toosii “F**k Marry Kill” & More | Daily Visuals 6.22.21

Willow Smith has opened up about “the intense racism and sexism” she saw her mother Jada Pinkett Smith face while on tour with her nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom. The 20-year-old singer travelled with the band from the age of four to 10 where she saw her mother getting “so much hate”.“It was intense racism and sexism, just packed onto the tens,” she told L’Officiel. “People giving her death threats, throwing glass at her onstage. Some crazy stuff went down when she was touring with her band.” As Willow works in the same industry her mother comes from, she said...