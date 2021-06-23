Logic “Live From The Country,” Toosii “F**k Marry Kill” & More | Daily Visuals 6.22.21
Looks like talk of Logic’s retirement from the rap game were way overblown as the rapper just can’t seem to keep himself from picking up a mic and spitting bars. In the clip to “Live From The Country,” the object of much of Joe Budden’s criticism holes up in a studio room at an undisclosed location and with a live band in tow does what he does best and laces the beat with some intricate rhymes and dope flow. The man has talent, b.hiphopwired.com