Nicki Minaj Asks Michael B. Jordan to Rename His ‘J’Ouvert’ Rum – He Does.

Nicki Minaj hopped on Twitter on Tuesday to ask Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan to consider renaming his rum.

In a recent interview, Jordan revealed that he was gearing up to release a new rum and that he was naming it “J’Ouvert.” Fans accused the actor of cultural appropriation.

“Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak,’ J’OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebration of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival informal commencements. Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the party start,” the rum’s packing reads.

Fans were so upset, a Change.Org petition was launched to have Jordan’s filing dismissed.

“The word J’Ouvert is deeply rooted in Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture,” the petition reads in part. “We are not a powerless people! We are a people rich in culture, history and love. It’s time we love ourselves enough to stop the sale of our culture to foreign entities that do not respect or value our global contributions, and who do not support and uphold our countries in respectful, long-lasting, tangible and verifiable ways!”

Minaj, who is Trinidadian, had something to say about it all:

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive. but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper,” she tweeted alongside a screenshot of a fan breaking down the history of J’Ouvert.

Shortly after being called out by the “Seeing Green” rapper, Jordan issued a statement agreeing to rename his new liquor brand.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on,” he wrote. “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations …”

“We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”