Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Asks Michael B. Jordan to Rename His ‘J’Ouvert’ Rum – He Does.

By Shine My Crown Staff
Posted by 
Shine my Crown
Shine my Crown
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x24Z6_0acweJpi00

Nicki Minaj hopped on Twitter on Tuesday to ask Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan to consider renaming his rum.

In a recent interview, Jordan revealed that he was gearing up to release a new rum and that he was naming it “J’Ouvert.” Fans accused the actor of cultural appropriation.

“Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak,’ J’OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebration of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival informal commencements. Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the party start,” the rum’s packing reads.

Fans were so upset, a Change.Org petition was launched to have Jordan’s filing dismissed.

“The word J’Ouvert is deeply rooted in Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture,” the petition reads in part. “We are not a powerless people! We are a people rich in culture, history and love. It’s time we love ourselves enough to stop the sale of our culture to foreign entities that do not respect or value our global contributions, and who do not support and uphold our countries in respectful, long-lasting, tangible and verifiable ways!”

Minaj, who is Trinidadian, had something to say about it all:

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive. but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper,” she tweeted alongside a screenshot of a fan breaking down the history of J’Ouvert.

Shortly after being called out by the “Seeing Green” rapper, Jordan issued a statement agreeing to rename his new liquor brand.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on,” he wrote. “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations …”

“We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Community Policy
View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
Shine my Crown

Shine my Crown

1K+
Followers
148
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 http://ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum#Mexican#Trinidad Tobago#Carnival#Org#Trinbagonian#Caribbean#Trinidadian#Mbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Michael B. Jordan apologizes and vows to rename rum line after appropriation outcry

Actor Michael B. Jordan apologized Tuesday after a recent announcement promoting his forthcoming line of rum sparked a backlash over the weekend. Several accused the "Without Remorse" star of appropriating Caribbean culture by naming his beverage collection J'Ouvert, a term that marks the beginning of Carnival festivities in the Caribbean and is traditionally celebrated by the people of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Guardian.
Celebritiesglobalvoices.org

Was Michael B. Jordan's ‘J'ouvert’ rum cultural appropriation or a missed opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago?

After African American actor Michael B. Jordan launched his new rum brand on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, social media users from Trinidad and Tobago besieged the internet with cries of “cultural appropriation” over the rum's name. J'ouvert (from “Jour Ouvert”: literally “the opening of the day”), or the more Creolised “Jouvay,” is the elemental ritual that begins the country's annual Carnival festival.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: ‘I Felt Like Bravo Hated Me’

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes left Bravo amidst a swirl of rumors and negative vibes. Over the years, NeNe and Bravo appeared to have a close relationship. Reports of the network handing over record-breaking checks flooded the internet. It seemed every time NeNe took a break from the show — the ratings took a nosedive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: SPOTTED! Unlikely couple Renée Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, enjoy a relaxing morning at the TV host's Laguna Beach property amid romance rumors

Renée Zellweger is seen for the first time with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, amid rumors of a new blossoming romance between the two. In exclusive pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the Bridget Jones actress stands close to the former Wheeler Dealers host on the balcony of his new Laguna Beach home, seemingly enjoying a lazy morning together on Friday.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring. The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021....