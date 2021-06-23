Cancel
Many Opioid Prescriptions After Surgery Are Unnecessary, Study Finds

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients who received non-opioid prescriptions were more likely to report having no pain in the first week after surgery than those who received opioids and both groups reported equal levels of satisfaction. New research has found that patients who received non-opioid pain medications following surgery had effective pain control with...

www.pharmacytimes.com
Healthpainnewsnetwork.org

Did CDC Opioid Guideline Have ‘Unexpected Benefit’ for Surgery Patients?

Since its release in 2016, the CDC’s opioid prescribing guideline has had a sweeping impact on pain management in the United States. Although only intended for primary care physicians treating chronic pain, the guideline’s recommended limits on opioids have been widely adopted by physicians, insurers, states, pharmacies and hospitals. A...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA, DEA encouraged aggressive pain treatment, say opioid defendants

(Reuters) - Changing healthcare industry standards led to a surge in opioid prescriptions, lawyers for drug companies and distributors told a New York jury this week, denying that their clients were liable for a nationwide addiction crisis. In opening statements this week in Suffolk County Supreme Court, lawyers for Teva...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
UPI News

Study: Second opinion can reduce risk for long-term opioid use

June 22 (UPI) -- Getting a second opinion within 30 days of being prescribed an opioid pain medication reduces the risk for long-term use appreciably, according to an analysis published Tuesday by the journal Management Science. "We conclude that a second opinion for patients recently prescribed opioids can significantly disrupt...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Natural Painkiller: New Research Advances the Treatment of Chronic Pain

LIH and RTI International put forward the mode of action of natural painkiller conolidine, and develop new molecule with enhanced pharmacological properties. Building on their previous findings, scientists from the Immuno-Pharmacology and Interactomics group at the Department of Infection and Immunity of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH), in collaboration with the Center for Drug Discovery at RTI International (RTI), a nonprofit research institute, have demonstrated that conolidine, a natural painkiller derived from the pinwheel flower and traditionally used in Chinese medicine, interacts with the newly identified opioid receptor ACKR3/CXCR7 that regulates opioid peptides naturally produced in the brain. The researchers also developed a synthetic analog of conolidine, RTI-5152-12, which displays an even greater activity on the receptor. These findings, which were published on June 3rd in the prestigious international journal ‘Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy’ (Nature publishing group), further advance the understanding of pain regulation and open alternative therapeutic avenues for the treatment of chronic pain.
Healthscitechdaily.com

Vitamin D Deficiency Strongly Exaggerates the Craving for and Effects of Opioids – Supplements May Help Combat Addiction

Vitamin D deficiency strongly exaggerates the craving for and effects of opioids, potentially increasing the risk for dependence and addiction, according to a new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). These findings, published in Science Advances, suggest that addressing the common problem of vitamin D deficiency with inexpensive supplements could play a part in combating the ongoing scourge of opioid addiction.
Colorado StateDaily Camera

Colorado’s prescription database isn’t stopping patients from getting excessive amounts of opioids, audit finds

A Colorado program designed to prevent patients from getting excessive amounts of opioids and rein in doctors who overprescribe hasn’t succeeded in stopping dangerous practices, and state lawmakers are looking to push for changes next session. The prescription drug monitoring program is meant to prevent excessive prescribing of potentially dangerous...
Pharmaceuticalspharmacytimes.com

Medications for Opioid Use Disorder and HIV Prevention Go Hand in Hand

Pharmacists can implement several recommendations into their practice, regardless of the setting. HIV is an infectious virus frequently transmitted through blood and it has spread during the opioid crisis. Since many patients with opioid use disorder are also people who inject drugs (PWID), increased HIV diagnoses is a consequence. In...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Physician knowledge linked to less opioid prescribing in 2015 to 2017

During 2015 to 2017, physician knowledge was associated with less frequent prescribing of opioids for back pain, according to a study published online July 1 in JAMA Network Open. Bradley M. Gray, Ph.D., from the American Board of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, and colleagues compared the correlation of clinical knowledge...
Rutland County, VTRutland Herald

Prescription opioid awareness

Rutland Pharmacy would like to thank the Castleton University Content Lab for its wonderful collaboration on a campaign designed to raise awareness about the special safety considerations of prescription opioids. The wonderful students of the Content Lab, under the direction of Professor William DeForest, created a series of three vibrant...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
HealthNews On 6

New Study Looks To Understand Opioid Addiction Recovery

A 2016 study found Oklahoma ranked in the top 10 for the highest rates of prescribing opioids and it's estimated that 43% of drug overdose deaths in the state involve opioids. The Laureate Institute for Brain Research is working on a 5-year study to better understand opioid addiction recovery. Dr. Martin Paulus is one of the investigators on the study and he joined News On 6 to explain how the recovery process works.
Pharmaceuticalswrnjradio.com

DEA finalizes measures to expand medication-assisted treatment

WASHINGTON, DC – The Drug Enforcement Administration Monday announced an important step to improve access to medications for opioid use disorder, especially in rural areas where those suffering with opioid use disorder may have limited treatment options. Under the final rule published today, DEA registrants who are authorized to dispense...