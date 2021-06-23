Trina Has Beyoncé’s Back After Trick Daddy Disrespect: ‘The Queen’

Trina has come to Beyoncé’s defense after her partner-in-rhyme, Trick Daddy, claimed that the Houston megastar could not sing.

“ALL day, Everyday… The Queen,” Trina wrote on social media alongside a montage of some of Beyoncé’s most iconic performances.

The BeyHive was triggered after Trick made the following comments during a ClubHouse discussion:

“Beyoncé ain’t trying to get back into music and nothin’ like that. Beyoncé don’t write music, and barely can sing her motherf**ing stuff–Beyoncé can’t sing! Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé–give her vocal lessons all her career,” he proclaimed the room.

“Imma pop an opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together,” he said.

He then continued to give Bey’s hubby the business.

“Jay-Z ain’t ever won the greatest rapper alive. Who ever put him on the level of that? New York lost Biggie, they needed a hero. They wanted to be the mecca of hip-hop, and they just handed it over to Jay-Z. You go back and you do the history of record deals and all that. Man, DMX was doing 10-15 million an album. Remember, Jay-Z changed his name 3-4 times.”

Trick did not stop his attack on Jay-Z. Apparently, he has issues with Jay making it big off his 2000 hit, “Big Pimpin.”

“The first time y’all ever heard of Jay-Z, he got a record with some n*ggas from down south called ‘Big Pimpin.” And they’ll tell ya’ll right now, Jay-Z’s Southern… But they ain’t gon’ tell you Jay-Z bought the motherf*king song after the b*tch got big. Ain’t nothing about that record is no east coast, New York record! Nothing about that. And at that time, what east coast n*gga came and got a n*gga from the south to do a record with him, man?”

Fans have speculated that the group the Florida rapper is referencing is UGK.