LNG Industry Spotlight with Siemens Energy

Two new offtake agreements have pushed LNG developer Tellurian’s Driftwood project back into the limelight. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 3]. US LNG developer Tellurian is back making headlines with not one but two offtake agreements for its Driftwood project in the US. Both deals were struck with trading houses rather than end-users. Trading houses are stepping in where end-users seem cautious to tread, suggesting the traders have a more bullish view on the emergence of a supply deficit in the LNG market in the second half of the 2020s, when Driftwood could be coming on stream. On May 27, the company announced a 10-year deal to supply 3mn metric tons/year of LNG to Gunvor. The LNG will be supplied on a free-on-board basis and linked to two gas indices – the Asian spot price JKM and the Dutch TTF, netted back for transp...