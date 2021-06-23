LNG Industry Spotlight with Siemens Energy
LNG Industry's Editor, Lydia Woellwarth, talks to Davor Rubinic, Solution Line Manager at Siemens Energy, to discuss Siemens Energy’s recent article in LNG Industry. Davor is responsible for energy storage, tank terminals, LNG and refinery solutions in the Industrial Applications division. He has 20 years of experience as an automation and electrical engineer, terminal management system designer, project manager, and sales manager in oil and gas and other industrial applications.www.lngindustry.com