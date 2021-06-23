Local business leaders detail how racism hurts productivity in the workplace

If your employees are working at an average level and waiting for the paycheck and weekends, your business may not be able to reach its maximum level. It would be best to focus on building a company that encourages your employees to work hard and provides them with awards accordingly. Not only does it help to achieve targets, but it also ensures sustainability and efficiency. Lower levels of workforce productivity cannot be blamed entirely on the employees. Ensure better working conditions for the employees and motivate them to use their talents to the fullest. Here are some great tips for management to improve productivity in their workplace.