Jemele Hill Launches Podcast Network With Spotify Centering on Black Women

Jemele Hill has announced the launch of her exclusive Spotify podcast network.

“The Unbothered Network” will focus on amplifying the voices and stories of Black women.

“The Unbothered Network is more than just a content hub, it’s a space where Black women can hopefully see their full selves,” Hill said in a statement.

“There’s so much about the lives of Black women that haven’t been fully explored, and so many of our stories have either been dismissed or overlooked. I’m also proud of this network because it not only centers Black women, but it’s also run by Black women. We can’t empower Black women if we’re not positioning them in leadership roles.”

The new network springboard’s off her own podcast, “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered,” which has been renewed for a third season on the streaming platform.

Hill’s bold, and sometimes controversial opinions have often made headlines. But her career continues to go from strength to strength.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the incomparable Jemele Hill,” Courtney Holt, Spotify’s head of studios and video, added.

“An acclaimed journalist, storyteller, podcaster and creative — whose bold and authentic takes on social politics, sports and culture have shined a spotlight on topics that are often overlooked. We can’t wait for her to continue her podcast, and bring new and diverse talent to her network that amplifies and strengthens the voices of this important community.”

Last year, Hill went up against then-president Donald Trump for his blistering attack on NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace after the driver found a noose in his garage.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” Trump tweeted last July, setting his fanatics on the racing series’ only Black driver.

“When in doubt he tries to stoke and provoke the most racial tension possible,” Hill said on MSNBC at the time.

“He has now sicced his base on Bubba Wallace, who did nothing wrong,” Hill said. “Bubba Wallace, who did not even report that there was a noose found in his garage and was told by a NASCAR official. They investigated it, they found he was not the target of a hate crime, and what exactly is he apologizing for?”