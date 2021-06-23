Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Jemele Hill Launches Podcast Network With Spotify Centering on Black Women

By Shine My Crown Staff
Posted by 
Shine my Crown
Shine my Crown
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358vCm_0acwe3nL00

Jemele Hill has announced the launch of her exclusive Spotify podcast network.

“The Unbothered Network” will focus on amplifying the voices and stories of Black women.

“The Unbothered Network is more than just a content hub, it’s a space where Black women can hopefully see their full selves,” Hill said in a statement.

“There’s so much about the lives of Black women that haven’t been fully explored, and so many of our stories have either been dismissed or overlooked. I’m also proud of this network because it not only centers Black women, but it’s also run by Black women. We can’t empower Black women if we’re not positioning them in leadership roles.”

The new network springboard’s off her own podcast, “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered,” which has been renewed for a third season on the streaming platform.

Hill’s bold, and sometimes controversial opinions have often made headlines. But her career continues to go from strength to strength.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the incomparable Jemele Hill,” Courtney Holt, Spotify’s head of studios and video, added.

“An acclaimed journalist, storyteller, podcaster and creative — whose bold and authentic takes on social politics, sports and culture have shined a spotlight on topics that are often overlooked. We can’t wait for her to continue her podcast, and bring new and diverse talent to her network that amplifies and strengthens the voices of this important community.”

Last year, Hill went up against then-president Donald Trump for his blistering attack on NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace after the driver found a noose in his garage.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” Trump tweeted last July, setting his fanatics on the racing series’ only Black driver.

“When in doubt he tries to stoke and provoke the most racial tension possible,” Hill said on MSNBC at the time.

“He has now sicced his base on Bubba Wallace, who did nothing wrong,” Hill said. “Bubba Wallace, who did not even report that there was a noose found in his garage and was told by a NASCAR official. They investigated it, they found he was not the target of a hate crime, and what exactly is he apologizing for?”

Community Policy
Shine my Crown

Shine my Crown

1K+
Followers
148
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 http://ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Podcaster#Spotify Centering#Bubbawallace#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLbizjournals

Media: Jemele Hill's rise as a media player

Jemele Hill, whose sports and cultural reporting has taken her to ESPN and The Atlantic, is launching a podcast network with Spotify. Called The Unbothered Network, it's designed to share new voices of Black women, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s so much about the lives of Black women that...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Jemele Hill forms a powerful alliance with Spotify

Sports journalist Jemele Hill continues to make power moves behind the scenes and just announced that she’s launching her own podcast network exclusively with Spotify called The Unbothered Network. The network borrows its name from Hill’s successful podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” which has also been renewed for a third season. The Unbothered Network will release original content exclusively on Spotify that will focus on elevating the voices and stories of Black women. Spotify, Hill and her production company Lodge Freeway Media will identify and develop series for the new podcast network as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Jemele Hill Announces New Media Venture

Former ESPN employee Jemele Hill, who previously hosted SportsCenter and His & Hers, announced an exciting new media venture on Tuesday. Hill has partnered with Spotify to launch a podcast network. The network will center around inspirational Black women and the stories they have to tell. “I’m thrilled to announce...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill Launches Podcast Network With Spotify (Exclusive) Jemele Hill is launching a podcast network exclusively with Spotify that will focus on elevating the voices and stories of Black women. Taking its name from Hill’s hit podcast, Jemele Hill Is…
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Jemele Hill’s New Media Venture

Longtime sports journalist Jemele Hill is set to embark on the next step of her media career. On Tuesday, Hill announced the launch of her new project. Joining up with Spotify, the former ESPN analyst will create The Unbothered Network, a podcast network “for black women, run by black women.” The network gets it’s name from Hill’s existing podcast, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, which was renewed for a third season today as well.
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

TikTok: Who is Lisa Tranel? Meet Viral TikTok girl Jennifer Aniston Look-Alike!

Here is a piece of news that is coming into the headlines related to the well-known TikTok user and an American actress and their names are Lisa Tranel and Jennifer Aniston respectively. Both personalities are hitting the limelight after their fans assumed that they both look alike. Tik Toker Lisa Tranel is quite famous on social media. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston is the most established and popular actress who has gained huge popularity and fame by performing in various blockbuster films. Through this article, the viewers will get to know how this matter starts and the reaction of these two personalities.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Benzino After Backlash for Slamming ‘Satanic’ Lil Nas X #BETAwards Kiss: ‘I Stand By What I Said’

Though legions of viewers took to social media to express their concern over the content of Lil Nas X‘s ‘Call Me By Your Name’ performance at the 2021 BET Awards (which made headlines for featuring a same-sex smooch), Rap media mogul-turned-reality TV star Benzino set the Internet ablaze when he not only suggested the showing wasn’t safe for kids to watch but even went as far as to brand it as ‘satanic’ and ‘irresponsible.’
Spokane, WAPosted by
BET

Rachel Dolezal Defends White Influencer Who Claims To Be 'Transracial'

Rachel Dolezal, the white Spokane, Washington woman who caused a sensation in 2015 when it was revealed she had been pretending to be Black for years, has come out in defense of white British influencer Oli London who had multiple surgeries in order to look Korean. London, who identifies as non-binary, claims to be "transracial."
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Travis Tritt Is Refusing to Watch the Olympics This Year

Travis Tritt makes it clear that he won't be watching the Olympics this year, putting his foot down on social media. In what seems to be a response to Gwen Berry's protest during her third-place finish in the U.S. Olympic Trials for the hammer throw, turning her back to the flag on the podium.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Rocks Shorts in Hamptons with Jay Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Who’ll Reportedly Buy Tidal

Beyonce showed off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts while hanging out in the Hamptons with hubby Jay-Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Beyonce, 39, has been enjoying her summer in the Hamptons, and the singer looked sporty and fabulous when she threw on a pair of loose black athletic short shorts with a cotton black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a powder blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a face mask, and a neon orange purse. Bey chose to go au natural as she kept her hair naturally down in super tight curls and you can see the photos right here. Also in attendance was her husband, Jay-Z, who looked just as casual in a pair of black and white striped Puma joggers with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and a Yankees baseball cap. The couple was joined by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million. The couple has been friends with Jack for quite some time and they even all hung out together in the Hamptons last summer with Bey and Jay’s kids, Rumi and Sir.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: ‘I Felt Like Bravo Hated Me’

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes left Bravo amidst a swirl of rumors and negative vibes. Over the years, NeNe and Bravo appeared to have a close relationship. Reports of the network handing over record-breaking checks flooded the internet. It seemed every time NeNe took a break from the show — the ratings took a nosedive.
LawPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Fox reporter Ed Henry sues CNN, NPR

Former Fox News host Ed Henry sued CNN and NPR on Thursday, accusing them of defamation for their coverage of his dismissal from Fox last year. The suit, filed in a New York federal court, alleges that reporters for the two news outlets have “longstanding grudges against Fox News and/or individuals associated with the company” that influenced their reporting on Henry’s firing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Twitter Speaks Out Against Sha’Carri Richardson’s Suspension for Smoking Weed

Black Twitter has been going off after word got out on Sha’Carri Richardson’s 30-day suspension for smoking marijuana. Richardson has been receiving praise for her standout performance that secured her a spot on Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. But on Friday, dreams were crushed after it was revealed the star athlete faced a one-month suspension and would miss the 100m race during the games in Tokyo, the NY Times reports.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Celebritieswomansday.com

'GMA' Fans Are So Happy for Robin Roberts After Seeing Her Big News on Instagram

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has something exciting up her sleeve — and fans are super pumped for it. This week, the 60-year-old ABC News journalist shared the trailer for her upcoming Disney+ show Turning the Tables on her Instagram page. Premiering on July 28, the roundtable series will feature Robin hosting intimate talks about a multitude of topics with "groups of incredible women" every episode.