Wilson Sons sees business opportunities for maritime support with New Gas Law

By Lydia Woellwarth
lngindustry.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilson Sons, the largest operator of maritime and port logistics in the Brazilian market, is prepared to meet the growth of this market. In the last year, the Company's Towage division carried out more than 25 special operations, which included services to the natural gas or LNG sector, as support for gas carriers and FSRUs, and also to the oil and gas sector in support of FPSOs and drilling rigs.

