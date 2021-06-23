Wilson Sons sees business opportunities for maritime support with New Gas Law

Petroteq Energy "Ž"Ž(TSX.V: PQE) ("ŽOTC: PQEFF) (FSE: PQCF), an integrated oil "Žcompany focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-"Žextraction and remediation technologies, plans to complete debt conversion transactions. According to the announcement, the transactions will involve two arms length lenders, to which PQEFF will issue 2,333,176 common shares for $0.094 per share. The transactions will be in satisfaction of $219,318.33, representing both accrued and unpaid interest under previously issued convertible debentures. The company also plans to complete debt conversion transactions with four directors and one former director. Those transactions will involve an additional 862,456 common shares offered at $0.094 per share; these transactions are calculated to satisfy $81,071.30 of accrued and unpaid director fees due on June 30, 2021. According to the announcement, the debt conversions received creditors consent and were determined as a means to preserve the "Žcompanys cash for working capital and for use on PQEFF's extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah. The anticipated transactions are subject to necessary approvals.