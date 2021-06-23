Cancel
3 Design Tricks For Flawlessly Adding Earth Tones to Your Home

By Cameron Jones
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 10 days ago
If you’re looking for decorating inspiration, then color is always a good place to start. One of the biggest color trends of late is earthy, muted ochre and terracotta tones found in the desert landscape. It’s all about dulled-down shades that blend in with nature, creating a calm and grounded interior color scheme.

FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades.

