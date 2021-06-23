Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

The Return of Han

By Jake Kring-Schreifels
The Ringer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Justin Lin heard about #JusticeForHan, he was under a bright spotlight at the 2017 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. Following a special 15th anniversary screening of Better Luck Tomorrow, the director had taken the stage at the Egyptian Theatre to reminisce about his early indie breakthrough alongside the cast. But during the Q&A portion of the event, one audience member switched topics and pressed the filmmaker to respond to the recent Fast & Furious hashtag that was quickly gaining steam around the internet.

www.theringer.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Clayton Townsend
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Drift#Car Crash#Better Luck#Q A#British#Fast Furious 6#Korean#Los Angeles Times#Fate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
MoviesMiami Herald

How the ‘F9’ team sought justice for Han and shaped the franchise’s future

In the $6 billion-grossing "Fast & Furious" franchise, now 10 films strong, all roads lead back to one potent concept-slash-marketing hook: family. But 15 years ago, as franchise lore goes, the fateful highway that carried Justin Lin and Sung Kang to their destiny after making the third film led to ... an Arby's off the I-5.
Movies/Film

Han’s ‘F9’ Return Was So Secret That Sung Kang Didn’t Even Tell His Wife

The death of Han (Sung Kang) in the Fast and Furious franchise is one of the series’ single most important moments. It sparked the #JusticeForHan movement, has been depicted numerous times from several different angles across multiple movies, and Han’s impending doom cast a melancholy shadow over the films set before that event on the franchise’s complex timeline.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Justice For Han: Here's What F9's Midcredits Scene Could Mean For the Future

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The Fast & Furious franchise last had a midcredits scene in 2013's Fast & Furious 6, so we don't blame you for wondering if F9 would follow suit. Yes, F9 has a midcredits scene, and the implications it has for the franchise's final two films have us more excited than ever. In the scene, we see Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who was last seen in the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, "interrogating" an unknown hostage. When Deckard is interrupted by a knock on the door, he's surprised to find Sung Kang's Han waiting for him on the other side. To truly amp up the drama, the scene then cuts to black.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

The Way Han Was Brought Back in ‘F9’ Is a Betrayal of the Character

(This article contains spoilers for “F9: The Fast Saga”) When we learned that Han would be returning to the land of the living in “F9: The Fast Saga,” it was very exciting. He was such a fan favorite that they ended up making three “Tokyo Drift” prequels before finally letting him die. We like Han. We want him to be around.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

'Fast and Furious 9': Is Han Alive? How Does He Come Back?

Fast and Furious 9 is finally coming to cinemas after a COVID-forced delay. The film answers some big questions about Dom's past and the future of the family. One question fans are desperate for an answer to surrounds Han (Sung Kang), a character whose death was portrayed earlier in the franchise.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Distractify

The Mid-Credits Stinger in 'F9' Suggests There's More Han in Our Future

The latest installment in the 20-year Fast & Furious saga is here, and F9 brings plenty of thrills and surprises with it. One of the biggest surprises was actually revealed in the trailers. Sung Kang's Han Lue, who was thought to be dead following the events of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, is seen alive and well in the present day, which means that he didn't really die in a fiery car crash.
MoviesComicBook

F9: Sung Kang Reveals What Was Different About Playing Han Again

After over a year delay due to the pandemic, F9 is finally hitting theatres everywhere this weekend. The movie will see the return of franchise favorites like Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, but the return that has people especially excited is Sung Kang as Han. The character originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, but returned for Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, which all took place before the third movie. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, Han's death was retconned to be done by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw. The "Justice For Han" fan campaign became a huge movement, especially after Toretto's crew teamed up with Shaw, seemingly forgetting that he killed their friend. Now, eight years later his last appearance, Han is back! Recently, Kang spoke to ComicBook.com about his return and explained what was different about filming this time around.
Video GamesEsquire

What the F9 Post-Credits Scene Means for Han—and the Future of the Fast Franchise

What's the greatest thing about F9? Is it the magnets? The fact that they finally go to outer space? No, it’s the return of Han. His reveal was a heartwarming one—not going to lie, I got a little teary eyed when Sung Kang first saunters on screen in the theater—but if you’re a Han fan boy, you might have felt as though his part was a little small in F9. Fortunately, according to F9’s mid-credits scene, we’ll probably be seeing more of Han in the future.
MoviesThrillist

The Full Timeline of Han's 'Fast and Furious' Appearances

Way back in 2020, when whispers of a global pandemic were just headlines from far away and movie release dates still existed, the very first trailer for F9: The Fast Saga snuck a huge revelation into its final moments: Han is back. Fan-favorite character Han Lue, played by Sung Kang, appeared in four Fast & Furious movies before his untimely death at the start of Furious 7, and was by far the coolest member of the Fast Fam.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Exact Moment F9’s Justin Lin Realized He Was Going To Resurrect Sung Kang’s Han

The newest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise is almost here, and while there's a lot that fans are certainly going to be surprised by, one of the film's biggest reveals has been known for over a year. The character of Han, played by Sung Kang, is back from the dead. Fans have wanted Justice for Han for years, and they're finally about to get it, though it seems Justice for Han could have taken a somewhat different form. Listen to the director's comments in the video above.
MoviesComicBook

F9: Sung Kang Talks Han Getting Revenge on Deckard Shaw

F9 is hitting theatres everywhere on Friday, and fans are especially excited to see the return of Sung Kang as Han. The character originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift but returned for the next three movies, which all took place before Tokyo Drift. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, it was revealed that Han's death was planned by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw. The "Justice For Han" fan campaign eventually became a big part of the franchise's fandom, especially after Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew teamed up with Shaw in the eighth movie, seemingly forgetting that he killed their friend. Now that Kang is returning, fans want to know if there will be a showdown between Han and Shaw. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Kang was asked if Han will be getting his revenge.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fast & Furious Star Says Justice For Han Hasn’t Been Served Yet

Depending on how you feel about the multitude of plot developments to unfold over the course of Fast & Furious 9, you may well be satisfied with the #JusticeForHan that was served. The franchise’s most heavily retconned character was at it again, as his demise was revealed to be an elaborate ruse concocted by Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody that tied into Tokyo Drift, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, Gal Gadot’s Gisele and the ninth installment’s Project Aries MacGuffn all in one fell swoop.
MoviesCinema Blend

'F9' Interview With Han Actor Sung Kang

F9 and Fast & Furious 6 star Sung Kang discusses his role as Han in this interview with CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb. Find out what Kang's favorite Fast & Furious Easter eggs are, watch him discuss Han's importance to the Asian-American community and more! You can see F9 in theaters on June 25.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Han’s Resurrection in ‘F9’ Doesn’t Really Work

(This article contains spoilers for “F9: The Fast Saga”) When we learned that Han would be returning to the land of the living in “F9: The Fast Saga,” it was very exciting. He was such a fan favorite that they ended up making three “Tokyo Drift” prequels before finally letting him die. We like Han. We want him to be around.