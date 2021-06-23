The Return of Han

After over a year delay due to the pandemic, F9 is finally hitting theatres everywhere this weekend. The movie will see the return of franchise favorites like Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, but the return that has people especially excited is Sung Kang as Han. The character originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, but returned for Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, which all took place before the third movie. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, Han's death was retconned to be done by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw. The "Justice For Han" fan campaign became a huge movement, especially after Toretto's crew teamed up with Shaw, seemingly forgetting that he killed their friend. Now, eight years later his last appearance, Han is back! Recently, Kang spoke to ComicBook.com about his return and explained what was different about filming this time around.