Rationally repurposed nitroxoline inhibits preclinical models of Epstein–Barr virus-associated lymphoproliferation

It has been recently reported that CD38 expressed on tumor cells of multiple murine and human origins could be upregulated in response to PD-L1 antibody therapy, which led to dysfunction of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T immune cells due to increasing the production of adenosine. However, the role of tumor expressed-CD38 on neoplastic formation and progression remains elusive. In the present study, we aimed to delineate the molecular and biochemical function of the tumor-associated CD38 in lung adenocarcinoma progression. Our clinical data showed that the upregulation of tumor-originated CD38 was correlated with poor survival of lung cancer patients. Using multiple in vitro assays we found that the enzymatic activity of tumor expressed-CD38 facilitated lung cancer cell migration, proliferation, colony formation, and tumor development. Consistently, our in vivo results showed that inhibition of the enzymatic activity or antagonizing the enzymatic product of CD38 resulted in the similar inhibition of tumor proliferation and metastasis as CD38 gene knock-out or mutation. At biochemical level, we further identified that cADPR, the mainly hydrolytic product of CD38, was responsible for inducing the opening of TRPM2 iron channel leading to the influx of intracellular Ca2+ and then led to increasing levels of NRF2 while decreasing expression of KEAP1 in lung cancer cells. These findings suggested that malignant lung cancer cells were capable of using cADPR catalyzed by CD38 to facilitate tumor progression, and blocking the enzymatic activity of CD38 could be represented as an important strategy for preventing tumor progression.