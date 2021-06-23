Cancel
Rationally repurposed nitroxoline inhibits preclinical models of Epstein–Barr virus-associated lymphoproliferation

By Maite Ibáñez de Garayo, Wendi Liu, Nicole C. Rondeau, Christopher B. Damoci, JJ L. Miranda
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepurposing of currently used drugs for new indications benefits from known experience with those agents. Rational repurposing can be achieved when newly uncovered molecular activities are leveraged against diseases that utilize those mechanisms. Nitroxoline is an antibiotic with metal-chelating activity used to treat urinary tract infections. This small molecule also inhibits the function of bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) proteins that regulate oncogene expression in cancer. Lymphoproliferation driven by the Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) depends on these same proteins. We therefore tested the efficacy of nitroxoline against cell culture and small animal models of EBV-associated lymphoproliferation. Nitroxoline indeed reduces cell and tumor growth. Nitroxoline also acts faster than the prototype BET inhibitor JQ1. We suggest that this rational repurposing may hold translational promise.

www.nature.com
