I think my athleticism, work ethic, and mindset can set me apart from others. I’m able to do more as a kicker with the time I spend working on all of these factors. I take pride in my work ethic in the weight room and at practice in order to be able to perform to my expectations on the field. I also have high expectations for myself as I’m my biggest critic. I expect to perform a certain way in order to better myself and the team.