UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – With only one spot available to a specialist, former Penn State men's gymnastics great Stephen Nedoroscik has his sights set on making the U.S. Team for the Tokyo Olympics when he competes at the U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis this week. Day one of the men's portion of the event is on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, and the second day is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.