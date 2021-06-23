At Miantiao in Vancouver, Italian and Chinese Cuisines Collide
There are about 2.5 million residents of the Greater Vancouver area—and it often feels like nearly as many cultures represented in the city’s food scene. Known as a dynamic culinary hotspot, Vancouver is a place where cravings are satisfied by authentic regional dishes from everywhere from Afghanistan to Uruguay. It’s also a city of vibrant ethnic neighborhoods, and among the most iconic are its Little Italy—which has roots going back to the 1940’s—and its Chinatown, one of the city’s top tourist attractions and one of the largest and most historic Chinatowns in North America.www.lacucinaitaliana.com