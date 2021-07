The Clippers were mostly proud of the way they fought in the conference finals at Phoenix, though they lost the series, but there was one notable exception. After six games of playing tough defense on Devin Booker and Chris Paul, and getting the better of them on numerous occasions — even if it resulted in Booker breaking his nose in Game 2 — Patrick Beverley had an ignominious exit from the postseason. While the players were walking to the benches with the game well out of hand as the Suns held a 26-point lead with under six minutes to play, Beverley shoved Paul with two hands in the back. It was a clearly unsportsmanlike play that resulted in Beverley being ejected from the game.