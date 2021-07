For the early decades of game design, there was an unspoken rule that I’m really glad came back in recent years: The world can never have too many platformers. Along those lines, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC are all slated to receive 2D and 3D puzzle platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! from developer Burgos Games. The game will launch “soon” and received a new trailer as part of E3 2021, but in the meantime, you can try out its Steam demo.