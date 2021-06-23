Black Las Vegas: The Untold History Of Sin City's West Side

When most people go to Las Vegas, they go to the “usual spots” — spots which usually start with the so-called “Strip,” or the Las Vegas Blvd. strip of tourist attractions. But there’s another Las Vegas — known as Black Las Vegas — that has a long and storied history in the region. And thanks to a recent infusion of some much-needed capital, this bastion of modern-day Black History has a whole new lease on life for the 21st century and beyond.