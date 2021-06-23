Laurel grand jury indicts Corbin man for strangulation, other charges; Several others indicted

Violent and theft crimes were some of the offenses that comprised the indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday. Myron Hiller Flanagan, 39, of Engineer Street in Corbin, was indicted on charges of first-degree strangulation, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault, stemming from a May 6 incident. The indictment claims that Flanagan kicked and strangled a female on that date, and held her against her will. It also charges him with taking the female's vehicle - a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox - without her permission.