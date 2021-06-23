Washington State Couple Charged with Murder by Starving Their 15-year-old Special Needs Son

Vancouver, Washington, adoptive parents had bail set at $1 million each after their 15-year-old son died of starvation.

It is claimed that Karreon Franks' death was the result of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse charges filed against Felicia L. Adams and Jesse C. Franks in Superior Court Monday morning.

Following the reading of the charges, Franks remarked, “I don’t know why I’m being charged with all of this.”

According to James Smith, Deputy Prosecutor for the case, the evidence is overwhelming. The minimum sentence if convicted for Adams and Franks is 20 years in jail.

In 2012, Adam's legally adopted Karreon Franks, his two brothers, and their mother.

In addition to having a rare genetic disorder, Karreon was legally blind and had severe autism.

Karreon Franks was pronounced dead 14 minutes after Adams and Franks took him to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Washington.

Karreon weighed 61 pounds and had lesions likely caused by starvation, along with abnormal bone and hair growth.

As soon as the teen arrived at the hospital, the nurse contacted Child Protective Services. It has been ordered that his brothers be removed from the couple's custody.

