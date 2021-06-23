Vegas veteran helps with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas rebrand

It’s a space Austin Powers would vibe with and a Las Vegas veteran helped re-brand the hotel its located in.

"The shag room is very interesting," said Chad Brown, Vice President of JC Hospitality, the owners and property managers of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Chad was given the chance to help re-vamp the Hard Rock Hotel into Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

"There's not anything else in town that I can think of that’s quite like this space," Chad said in reference to the Shag Room.

The Shag room has velvet decor, bold design and groovy fixtures and pays homage to the famed studio 54 without the over-the-top parties.

Instead, the room is more of a refined space, with options for everyone including business meetings, private events and live entertainment.

"We have a 4-piece jazz band that comes in every Saturday night and they are spectacular," Chad said. "We have a DJ booth so we bring in DJ talent. This room serves multiple purposes.“

But serving our country in the Army is another part of his resume that he is proud of.

"My grandfather had served in WWII, my father served in Vietnam, so I figured it was my turn to serve my country," Chad said.

Chad is an Army veteran. When he joined the military his goal was to land a job he would never be able to have in the civilian world.

"I wanted a new experience because I knew when I got out, I was going to go back to college. So I went into the service was a gunner," Chad said. "And my last two years I was on the opposing forces unit national training center, training troops to deploy and training in foreign tactics and teaching them what they were going to go up against when they deployed. It was amazing."

He then went from serving our country to pushing his way to the top of the marketing world. Taking on projects with properties like Treasure Island, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and more including Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

From big concerts and festivals to high profile performers, to pool parties and more Chad says, he and his team are just getting started.

"We’ve got so much going on for 2021," Chad said. "It just seems like every day there's something new and more to come for this property this year."

If you have veteran you would like us to feature, email us at veteransvoice@ktnv.com

Veteran’s Voice is brought to you by Southern Nevada Ford Dealers.

