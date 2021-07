Workplace burnout has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. More than ever, workers are feeling isolated from their teams, suffering from work-life imbalance and struggling with their mental health as well as a lack of support. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognized workplace burnout as a medical condition which could also be considered a mental health issue. However, there still remains a stigma surrounding mental health in the workplace. For this reason, employees are reluctant to confide in their manager about their own challenges with burnout and mental health. As a consequence, they carry the burden themselves causing their productivity, performance, happiness and mental health to rapidly deteriorate.