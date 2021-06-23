Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerville, TN

OFFICIALS: At least 1 of 3 teens who escaped Wilder Youth was charged with homicide

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmHhx_0acwcmAF00

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — Three more youth have escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center sometime overnight, officials said.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday that the three teens, all 17, escaped from the Somerville facility between 12:45 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said they do not know which direction the teens are going or their means of travel.

Two of the escapees are from Memphis and one is from Chattanooga.

The sheriff’s office also said that one of the escapees had previously escaped from the facility.

The teens have a violent history of charges that include criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Their names will not be released.

Deputies are searching the area and ask residents near the facility to ensure keys are removed from cars and that they are locked.

Anyone with any information regarding these escapees is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.

This makes 13 youth detainees who have escaped the center since November 2020.

The Department of Children Services sent FOX13 a statement:

“The Department of Children’s Services is conducting an internal review into the escape of three juveniles from Wilder Youth Development Center overnight, a discovery that was made by staff during a 6:10 am headcount Wednesday.

Wilder staff members immediately notified local and state law enforcement officials, who are actively searching for the youth and have shared the youth’s information with the National Crime Information Center.

In addition to working closely with law enforcement, Wilder leaders are interviewing staff members and reviewing internal security footage to learn how the escape occurred.

Two youth are from Shelby County and the other is from Hamilton County. The Shelby County youth have records that include aggravated robbery, and the Hamilton youth was in custody on a charge of criminal homicide. Each is 17 years old.

State law does not allow the department to release their identities publicly.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
52K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilder, TN
City
Somerville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Fayette County, TN
Crime & Safety
Somerville, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee teen shoots fireworks at Nashville police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee teenager is accused of shooting a firework mortar at a Nashville police helicopter, authorities said. John Schmid, 18, of Franklin, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer/responder, according to Davidson County online court records. His bail was set at $25,000.
Florida StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Florida construction worker rescued from 30-foot, watery hole

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was rescued Friday when he became partially submerged in a 30-foot, watery hole, authorities said. St. Lucie Fire District Chief Nate Spera said the rescue at the construction site in Port St. Lucie took two hours, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. The worker had been trapped in chest-high water for an unspecific amount of time before a 911 call was made at 1:52 p.m. EDT, according to the newspaper.