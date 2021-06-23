Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ethereum Staking: What Does It Mean For Business?

By Art Malkov
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Malkov is the Chief Digital Officer at BlockchainDriven and is a Columbia University Lab to Market Blockchain Accelerator Advisor. One of the biggest pieces of blockchain news of 2020 took a while, and as of December 1, it took its first major step of translation from proof of work to proof of stake. Ethereum 2.0, which brings forth several notable improvements to Ethereum, is ready to make an impact. The most significant change is moving from a proof of work mechanism to a proof of stake. Some expert sources have been calling this one of the most significant developments for blockchain’s future since 2018. Why? And what does that mean for businesses?

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Startup#Mining#Blockchaindriven#Ethereum 2 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Computers
News Break
Ethereum
Related
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Bitcoin in DeFi: An Introduction

Bitcoin is still king in the cryptocurrency sphere. It is eloquently demonstrated by the dominance index and the recently updated ATH. However, the past year has shown that it is now possible to earn in the cryptocurrency sphere by investing in an asset and using it in the DeFi ecosystem. And what is about Bitcoin?
Marketsmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Protocol and Why Is It Important for Crypto?

Cryptocurrency runs on the blockchain, and blockchain technology comprises many computational rules or procedures—some of which you may have heard of as buzzwords in the media. Collectively, these rules are referred to as protocols. However, they are more than commands on a computer. So, here’s what a blockchain protocol really...
Marketsambcrypto.com

‘Ethereum is complex and competitive, but it lacks….’

The race between the king coin and the largest altcoin has been debated lately. While the top spot has been taken by Bitcoin and the chances of that changing in the near future are slim, but there have been interesting conversations on either side of the debate. Some believe that Ethereum is inching closer to the top spot while others remain skeptical of the alt.
Marketsinvesting.com

Ethereum Is One Step Closer To Completing Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum recently put out the London update. Next, we will see more testnet launches. These will carry out new EIPs, the most exciting is EIP-1559. The second-largest crypto by market cap — Ethereum, set off its London update about 10 days ago. Specifically, the launch took place on the Ropsten testnet on June 24, 2021.
Gamblingu.today

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Compares Buying Dogecoin to Gambling in Vegas

In a July 3 interview with NorthmanTrader’s Sven Henrich, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor drew parallels between buying Dogecoin and playing Russian roulette in Las Vegas:. I’m gonna buy Dogecoin before Elon Musk goes on Saturday Night Live. I’m gonna go to Vegas and I’m going to bet on black. That...
Marketsinvesting.com

A Total Domination Scenario: The Case for Bitcoin (BTC)

A Total Domination Scenario: The Case for Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, controlling a large chunk of the crypto market share. Several events and upgrades around Bitcoin will ensure that the cryptocurrency continues its dominant run at the top. The Bitcoin Taproot upgrade and the...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin: Redefining F-You Money

The term “F-you money” has been a part of American culture since at least the 1970s, working its way over the decades from Hollywood to Wall Street to Silicon Valley as people in those industries amassed enormous wealth. What does F–you money entail? It’s a position of power; it means...
Currenciesambcrypto.com

How much Bitcoin do you really need to become rich?

The cryptocurrency market is a trillion-dollar market, with its overall valuation found to be $1.37T at press time. Needless to say, many investors are trying to get in on the action since investing in crypto can potentially be lucrative, especially if you invest at the right time. For example, someone...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Records Largest Drop in History

Miners who remain operational are likely to become even more profitable over the coming weeks. Bitcoin’s difficulty is measured using an internal score that began at 1 (when Satoshi started mining at the easiest level). It is programmed to increase or decrease incrementally depending on how many miners are competing on the network. It is currently scored at 14,363,025,673,659, down from 19,932,791,027,262.
MarketsPosted by
Hackernoon

Cross-layer Interoperability: The Future Of Interconnected Layer 2 Ecosystem

Bitcoin laid the foundation of a decentralized and peer-to-peer digital asset, aiming to fix the broken international monetary system with a unique economic security model that is borderless, trustless, and censorship-resistant. Ethereum brought much-needed flexibility and extensibility to the space by introducing a Turing-complete 'programmable blockchain' platform that can run...
Computerscryptonews.com

How Taproot Might Affect Bitcoin’s Competitiveness

We’ll need to wait for applications, wallets, and protocols to implement Taproot before its beneficial effects will fully make themselves known. "It'll attract people that actually understand the value of security." Taproot is on its way. The long-awaited Bitcoin (BTC) upgrade has been confirmed, after it passed the minimum threshold...
Computerszycrypto.com

Bringing Anonymous Transactions & Smart Contract Interactions to the Ethereum Blockchain with Railgun

Security solutions that exist on the Ethereum blockchain need extremely specialized infrastructure to function outside the Ethereum system. However, these specialized platforms do not have immediate access to dApps, liquidity on Ethereum, or Distributed Exchanges (DEXs). These shortcomings have been around for a while, but not for much longer because Railgun presents a practical solution.