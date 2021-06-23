The Best Tortilla Press for Freshly Made Tortillas, Anytime

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I lived in Guadalajara, Mexico for a while, where I could buy freshly made tortillas anytime I wanted. In one of the neighborhoods I lived in, a tortilla vendor drove around a cart throughout the day, with a cooler full of still-warm fresh tortillas. After eating (many!) of those, I knew I was ruined for store-bought tortillas forever. When I moved back to the States, I’d have to start making my own every time I wanted tacos. I bought a press and a bag of masa harina and I never looked back.