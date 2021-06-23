The Best Tortilla Press for Freshly Made Tortillas, Anytime
I lived in Guadalajara, Mexico for a while, where I could buy freshly made tortillas anytime I wanted. In one of the neighborhoods I lived in, a tortilla vendor drove around a cart throughout the day, with a cooler full of still-warm fresh tortillas. After eating (many!) of those, I knew I was ruined for store-bought tortillas forever. When I moved back to the States, I'd have to start making my own every time I wanted tacos. I bought a press and a bag of masa harina and I never looked back.