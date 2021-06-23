Cancel
Music

Yard Act’s James Smith on post-Brexit touring: “It’s the smaller, independent musicians who suffer”

By Andrew Trendell
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Smith of rising Leeds band Yard Act has spoken out on the devastating impact that the post-Brexit touring mess is set to have on independent artists. the launch of the #LetTheMusicMove campaign, with the likes of Wolf Alice, IDLES, Poppy Ajudha, Radiohead among the 200 artists calling upon the UK government to urgently take action to resolve the ‘No Deal’ that has landed upon the British music when it comes to touring the continent after they to negotiate visa-free travel and Europe-wide work permits for musicians and crew.

www.nme.com
Oliver Dowden
