Apple TV+: How The World of ‘Physical’ Was Created

If you're looking for a laugh, these are the new series to binge. Comedy TV is tough, both to work in and be a fan of. For every hilarious series that comes out, triple the amount of lame ones airing that just don't connect. In the TV-watching experience, almost nothing is more irritating than spending a couple episodes absolutely stone-faced when you were expecting to laugh. Luckily, we both watch a ton of TV and have excellent, discerning taste when it comes to funny stuff, so instead of slogging through a series to see if you'll warm up to it or rewatching The Office yet again (please, dear god, don't do that), check out one our verified picks for the funniest TV shows of 2021. There's already a bounty of series to catch up on from the first half of the year, and we'll be updating this as the rest of 2021 chugs along.