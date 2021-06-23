Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Research Group Issues Call to Nation’s Top Leaders, Experts and Scholars to Join Fast-Track Research Study to Address $528 Billion Medications and Vaccine Challenge

Cover picture for the articleStudy will bring together senior leaders, experts and scholars from across the US to co-create a strategic roadmap and actionable next steps for optimizing use of medications, vaccines, and related therapies for US populations. the University of Louisville Center for Health Organization Transformation (CHOT), a National Science Foundation-funded research center,...

HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Pharma, Research, And Medical Leaders Say Kidney Patients Are Key To Care Innovation

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) recently hosted its 4th Annual Public Policy Summit entitled Patient Voice & Patient Choice: Patients At the Policy Table Today Determine Tomorrow's Innovations and Care Choices. Founded in 1969, AAKP is the oldest and largest fully independent kidney patient organization in the U.S. and is both a nationally and internationally recognized leader in the advancement of kidney patient consumer care choice, disease education, substantive patient engagement strategies, and the mobilization of grassroots kidney advocate networks.
Sciencefoodsafetynews.com

WHO appoints American scientist to its foodborne disease epidemiology group

The World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed an American scientist, Felicia Wu, to its Foodborne Disease Epidemiology Reference Group (FERG). Wu, Ph.D, is a John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor in the Michigan State University (MSU) departments of Food Science and Human Nutrition and Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics. FERG is...
Public HealthMcKnight's

Infection control experts throw support behind healthcare vaccine mandates

A major infection control organization has endorsed vaccine mandates as a condition of employment in healthcare. The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology on Wednesday expressed its support for hospitals and health systems that require all employees and clinical team members to get a COVID-19 shot. “APIC applauds...
ScienceChronicle

Duke Human Vaccine Institute develops potential coronavirus vaccine to protect against variants, future outbreaks

Researchers at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute have created a vaccine with the potential to protect against multiple types of coronavirus. The new pan-coronavirus vaccine, which has had promising results in protecting mice and monkeys from a variety of coronavirus infections, could be useful as a booster shot and a way to vaccinate against new variants of SARS-CoV-2. It could also help prevent more coronavirus outbreaks in the future.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Centering equity in vaccine delivery: How digital technologies can combat vaccine hesitancy and misinformation among women and marginalized communities

This blog is from a series on digital safeguards and enablers for COVID-19 vaccine delivery. As COVID-19 vaccine rollout advances globally, countries must address issues around vaccine hesitancy and the spread of misinformation. Inaccurate information about COVID-19 has caused people, especially, women and marginalized communities around the world to be wary of COVID-19 vaccines. This can be a key barrier to vaccine uptake and prolong the effects of the pandemic.
Pharmaceuticalsazpbs.org

Vaccine focus groups look into vaccine hesitancy

Researchers at ASU’s Southwest Interdisciplinary Research Center along with the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University and the Mayo Clinic are conducting studies in underserved communities disproportionately affected by COVID 19 through funding from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NIH). They are using focus groups to find out more about vaccine hesitancy.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

How the pandemic forced the US to centralize its healthcare data

Recognizing a need for centralized health data to answer key questions about COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health extracted siloed data at the beginning of the pandemic to establish a national COVID-19 database. Now, it's one of the largest collections of COVID-19 patient data in the world, MIT Technology Review reported June 21.
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-journal.com

Second dose of Pfizer and Oxford vaccines offer reduced protection against Delta variant of COVID-19, study suggests

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. Results of a Scotland-wide study have shown that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provides 79% protection against the...
KidsCleveland News - Fox 8

World Health Organization’s new COVID vaccine guidelines for kids causing confusion

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The confusion began after the World Health Organization, or WHO, earlier this week urged countries to hold off giving children COVID-19 Vaccinations. Right now, the only vaccine that is approved in most countries for children over the age of 12 is the Pfizer vaccine. Extensive clinical trials have shown that it is safe for those 12 and over to use.
Public HealthPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Bassett Healthcare Network Expands COVID Vaccine Access

To help make COVID-19 vaccines even more accessible to communities in our Central New York region, Bassett Healthcare Network has expanded distribution sites for COVID-19 vaccines. Now Bassett Healthcare Network patients can participate in vaccine Primary Care and Pediatric clinics throughout the Bassett Healthcare Network. Appointments are required to receive...
HealthBioMed Central

Characteristics of the ideal hospitalist inpatient care program: perceptions of Canadian health system leaders

Despite the growing prevalence of hospitalist programs in Canada, it is not clear what program features are deemed desirable by administrative and medical leaders who oversee them. We aimed to understand perceptions of a wide range of healthcare administrators and frontline providers about the implementation and necessary characteristics of a hospitalist service.