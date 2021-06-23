Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Considerations for Prophylaxis in Patients With Hemophilia A

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey opinion leaders discuss the factors in giving patients with hemophilia A prophylaxis, including any barriers and discussions with the patient. Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP: How exactly do you approach that? Is there a difference in how you look to approach those types of tactics for prophylaxis from primary to secondary to tertiary?

News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Abedin on Frontline Treatment Considerations in CLL 

Sameem Abedin, MD, discusses frontline treatment considerations for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Sameem Abedin, MD, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, at the Medical College of Wisconsin, discusses frontline treatment considerations for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Many factors are considered...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Changes in Movement May Indicate Preclinical Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Changes in daytime movement may be present in women before cognitive changes associated with Alzheimer disease, according to a study published online June 23 in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring. Lei Gao, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and...
HealthMedscape News

Expert Shares Practical Considerations for Dupilumab Treatment

Clinicians who struggle to get dupilumab approved for their patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) are not alone. This scenario was illustrated in a 2020 retrospective study of 179 adults with AD who were cared for at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which found that 37% did not start dupilumab, mainly due to insurance denial (19%) and high copay (11%).
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 risk factors in patients with with sickle cell

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): New research found that certain factors, such as a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization, in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD). The study published in the journal Blood Advances underscores the...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

5-HT1F Receptor Therapy for Migraine

Special considerations for counseling patients and prescribing lasmiditan, a targeted 5-HT1F therapy approved as acute migraine treatment. Mark Percifield, PharmD: The FDA has approved a few new drugs that have been discovered. Maybe you could talk about 1 of those, Timothy: the 5-HT1F receptor agonist, lasmiditan, which was recently approved for the treatment for acute migraine.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Migraine Treatment Limitations

Timothy Smith, MD, RPh, FACP, AQH, describes goals of therapy for the acute treatment of migraine and reacts to current treatment limitations associated with available drug therapies. Mark Percifield, PharmD: There seems to be a lot of options and classes of medication that can be used. Unfortunately, there are a...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study: Myocarditis is Rare Following Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Greater risk for heart damaged come from coronavirus infection, and patients should not be discouraged from vaccination. A retrospective case series published in JAMA Cardiology found that although there are rare instances of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle—in younger men following COVID-19 vaccination, the greater risk for heart damage and death comes from COVID-19 infection. Although several recent studies have suggested hypersensitivity myocarditis is a rare adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccination that health care professionals should watch for, the investigators stress that overall confidence in vaccination should not be affected.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study: Some Systemic Anti-Psoriasis Therapies Increase Risks of Herpes Zoster

Although researchers identified 3 agents that increased the risk of herpes zoster among patients with psoriasis, they also found 2 therapies that seemed to decrease the risk. New research from a Taiwanese insurance database suggests that some commonly used therapies against psoriasis may increase the risk of herpes zoster, although 2 other therapies lowered the risk.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Solutions that enable patients to access their medications

The pandemic has had a profound effect on the way people access healthcare. It has also exposed the fact that the traditional pharmacy model is ripe for disruption. Health care is local and requires a multi-faceted approach to meet consumers where they are. Pharmacy plays a critical role in supporting patients’ access to needed services and overall health, yet it is often the most overlooked component of the patient care journey.
Health Servicesdailynurse.com

Continuity of Nursing Care Improves Patient Outcomes

People with dementia receiving home health care visits are less likely to be readmitted to the hospital when there is consistency in nursing staff, according to a new study by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. The findings are published in the journal Medical Care, a journal of the American Public Health Association.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Hearing Impairment Tied to Poorer Physical Function

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing impairment is associated with significantly poorer physical function and faster declines in physical function among older people over time compared with those with normal hearing, according to a study published online June 25 in JAMA Network Open. Pablo Martinez-Amezcua, M.D., Ph.D., from...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Outcomes Worse for Immediate Sequential Bilateral Cataract Surgery

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Immediate sequential bilateral cataract surgery (ISBCS) is associated with worse visual outcomes compared with short-interval (one to 14 days between operations) delayed sequential bilateral cataract surgery (DSBCS-14) and long-interval (15 to 90 days) DSBCS (DSBCS-90), according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Ophthalmology.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Future Considerations in the Management of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses unmet needs and future considerations in the management of differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: In terms of the future directions in DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer], there are several things to think about, 1 of which is planned drug holidays. There was an abstract presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year by Makoto Tahara and colleagues from Japan that took a look on real-world patient population in Japan and how patients did when treated for iodine-refractory DTC with lenvatinib when they had a planned drug holiday baked into the treatment plan vs those patients that did not have a planned drug holiday. I was surprised to see that, in those patients who had the planned drug holiday, it looked like they may be doing a little better. That needs to be put to the test in a clinical trial, but those real-world data are very interesting.
Health ServicesINFORUM

Health Fusion: Massage for hospital patients and you

I'm a believer in the health benefits of massage. A National Institutes of Health newsletter lists some reasons you might consider getting one, including stress reduction, relief of sore muscle pain, relaxation and to ease anxiety or depression. Those symptoms are common for hospital patients. Nancy Rogers, a Mayo Clinic...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Efficacy of Infigratinib for Treatment of Previously Treated Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, PhD, professor of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discussed the findings of the phase 2 trial assessing infigratinib for treatment of previously treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. Pharmacy Times interviewed Milind Javle, PhD, professor...