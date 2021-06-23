Considerations for Prophylaxis in Patients With Hemophilia A

Lori Wirth, MD, discusses unmet needs and future considerations in the management of differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: In terms of the future directions in DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer], there are several things to think about, 1 of which is planned drug holidays. There was an abstract presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year by Makoto Tahara and colleagues from Japan that took a look on real-world patient population in Japan and how patients did when treated for iodine-refractory DTC with lenvatinib when they had a planned drug holiday baked into the treatment plan vs those patients that did not have a planned drug holiday. I was surprised to see that, in those patients who had the planned drug holiday, it looked like they may be doing a little better. That needs to be put to the test in a clinical trial, but those real-world data are very interesting.