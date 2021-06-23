Cancel
Study: Ripretinib BID Well-Tolerated With Similar Safety Profile to Ripretinib QD in GIST

By Alana Hippensteele, Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary results from the randomized portion of the INVICTUS study had previously shown that ripretinib was able to significantly improve progression-free survival with a clinically meaningful overall survival benefit in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor. The results of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multicenter INVICTUS phase 3 study evaluating...

www.pharmacytimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
