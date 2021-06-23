Study: Ripretinib BID Well-Tolerated With Similar Safety Profile to Ripretinib QD in GIST

Yingzhuan Zhan, Wenjing Ta, Wenjuan Tang, Ruochen Hua, Jue Wang, Cheng Wang, Wen Lu. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and deaths are still rising worldwide, there is currently no effective treatment for severe inflammation and acute lung injury caused by new coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) infection. Therapies to prevent or treat COVID-19, including antiviral drug and several vaccines, are still being development. Human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), expressing in lung, has been confirmed to be a receptor for SARS-COV-2 infection, interventions for attachment of spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 to ACE2 may be a potential approach to prevent viral infections and it is considered as a potential target for drug development. In this study, we observed that seabuckthorn and its flavonoid compounds quercetin and isorhamnetin were shown strong retention to ACE2 overexpression HEK293 (ACE2) cells by CMC analysis. Based on drug receptor interaction analysis and viral entry studies in vitro, we evaluated the interaction of two flavonoid compounds and ACE2 as well as the inhibitory effect of the two compounds on viral entry. Surface plasmon resonance assay proved the effect that isorhamnetin bound to the ACE2, and its affinity (KD value) was at the micromolar level, that was, 2.51 ± 0.68 μM. Viral entry studies in vitro indicated that isorhamnetin inhibited SARS-CoV-2 spike pseudotyped virus entering ACE2cells. Based on promising in vitro results, we proposed isorhamnetin to be a potential therapeutic candidate compound against COVID-19.