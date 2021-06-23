Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carl Nassib’s jersey is NFL’s top seller within 24 hours of him becoming first active player to come out as gay

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 10 days ago

The top-selling jersey in the NFL belonged to Carl Nassib within 24 hours of him becoming the league’s first active player to come out as gay.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end’s #94 jersey was the most purchased among NFL players from the sports apparel retailer Fanatics on both Monday and Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Nassib, 28, announced he is gay in a video shared Monday on social media.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” Nassib said in the video.

“I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for,” he continued. “I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

Fanatics has not released the specific data for how many Nassib jerseys have sold.

A former third-round pick out of Penn State, Nassib has played five NFL seasons, recording a total of 143 tackles and 20.5 sacks.

Last year was his first with the Raiders after playing two seasons apiece for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nassib said Monday that he is donating $100,000 to the nonprofit Trevor Project, which supports the LGBTQ community and is devoted to suicide prevention. The NFL is reportedly matching his donation to the nonprofit as well.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Community Policy
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Jersey#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#The Cleveland Browns#Trevor Project#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNiners Nation

Where ESPN/PFF rank 49ers roster going into 2021 NFL season

Going into the 2021 NFL season, oddsmakers are bullish on the San Francisco 49ers. DraftKings has the Niners tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers have one of the most talented core groups in the NFL. George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Trent Williams are among the best at their positions and give the Niners a championship-level nucleus.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Andrew Booth, Clemson CB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Can the insanely athletic Andrew Booth become the next Clemson Tigers cornerback to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?. Just one year ago, Clemson had a cornerback selected in the top half of the NFL Draft. Less than a year out from the 2022 NFL Draft, Andrew Booth has the potential to be the next first-round defensive back from “Death Valley.” Long, athletic, and blessed with a swagger that has come to define the cornerback position, does Booth’s scouting report confirm his first-round candidacy or question his credentials?
NFLYardbarker

NFL team skill-position rankings

With two first-round picks in the 2022 and '23 drafts, it makes sense for the Lions to start over. The effort is evident at the skill positions. Jared Goff will go from targeting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. The Lions let five-year starter Marvin Jones walk in free agency and opted against franchise-tagging Kenny Golladay or drafting a wideout early. D'Andre Swift showed flashes last season; the latest Detroit second-round running back will team with ex-Aaron Jones Green Bay sidekick Jamaal Williams. The Lions' O-line looks good, but Goff will still have a tough time.
Morgantown, WVTheInterMountain.com

WVU to retire Darryl Talley’s jersey No. 90

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will retire football’s No. 90, in honor of consensus All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley, during the Texas Tech game on Oct. 2. Talley was one of the most prolific defenders in Mountaineer and Buffalo Bills history....
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 65 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
NFLpff.com

Early 2022 NFL Draft interior defensive tackle rankings and class overview

Not a single defensive tackle heard his name called in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but that's unlikely to be the case in 2022. Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal enters the 2021 college football season as PFF's lone first-round defensive tackle prospect as things stand right now, as there’s not too much in the way of productive all-around defensive tackles in this draft class.
NFLYardbarker

Panthers Go with a WR in NFL Draft Bible's 2022 Mock Draft

It's never too early to talk about next year's NFL Draft. Okay, maybe it is but we're going to anyway. Earlier this week, Zack Patraw of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated released a mock draft which slated the Panthers 10th overall and taking Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
College SportsCentre Daily

Penn State football earns a commitment from the No. 2 JuCo player in the 2022 class

Penn State football has added one of the top junior college players in the 2022 class. Offensive tackle JB Nelson committed to the Nittany Lions Friday afternoon. Nelson is a three-star offensive tackle, but is rated as the No. 2 JuCo player in the country and the No. 2 JuCo offensive lineman, according to 247Sports’ player rankings. He plays for Lackawanna County Community College and is the second Lackawanna player to commit to the 2022 class, joining Tyrece Mills, the No. 3 JuCo player in the country.
FootballYardbarker

Watch: Jamal Adams narrates LSU Tigers’ epic NIL video

The LSU Tigers came out strong in support of their student-athletes’ ability to profit off their name, image and likeness on Thursday, creating an NIL-themed video featuring Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams as narrator. Splicing together footage of many phenomenal athletes who’ve come and gone from Baton Rouge to...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin should not be ranked 32

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. There is little love for the Miami Dolphins in the media so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Myles Gaskin ranked...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 most overrated players going into the 2021 NFL Season

The 2021 NFL Season is approaching and it’s bound to be a great one. With so many emerging stars in the league paired with established stars, the NFL is set to have an enticing season and future. The talent level in the league will be unreal, but there are always overrated players.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 underrated sleepers on the Rams roster heading into 2021 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams are set to potentially be one of the best teams in the league in 2021. The trade for Matthew Stafford gives this team a prolific quarterback that gives them an edge in the NFC West. Couple that with their impressive receiving group and stellar defense, we could be looking at a Super Bowl contender in Los Angeles.
NFLvavel.com

VAVEL UK's 2021 Mock Draft: Pitts to Cincinnati; four QBs in the top four

The countdown to the 2021 NFL Draft is well and truly underway, with just over three weeks until the Jacksonville Jaguars open the next ‘NFL Player Selection Meeting’. With the Draft being one of the most exciting weekends in all of sports, and ‘Mock Drafts’ flying around across both sides of the pond, we at VAVEL UK have had a look at the next group of college graduates and where they will end up by the end of the draft weekend.
NFLUSA Today

Von Miller, Bradley Chubb ranked among NFL's top edge defenders

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was snubbed on Touchdown Wire’s list of the NFL’s top 11 edge defenders and he was snubbed on CBS Sports’ list of the top 100 players in the league, but not everyone is writing off Miller just yet. Our friends over at Pro Football...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: DT David Moa

The New York Giants would seem to have enough capable, experienced interior defensive linemen. That means David Moa, a practice squad player last season, would seem to have a large mountain to climb to make the roster. Let’s learn more about Moa as we continue profiling the 90-man roster the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Who was the best 3rd round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft had some interesting selections on day two, but who will prove to be the best pick from the third round this year?. Day two is my favorite day of the NFL Draft. Though the excitement from the first round is in the rearview mirror, I love to see which players are still available with some very important draft capital. While many of the picks in the first round of the draft are predictable, the second and third rounds are typically full of surprises.
NFLSteelers Depot

CBS Sports Ranks AFC North QBs Third In NFL

It is with good reason that we so often hear the most important thing in the NFL is to build a roster to win your division. For starters, doing so guarantees you a ticket to the postseason, even if you have a losing record, which in a 17-game season is more likely than before.