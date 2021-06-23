Does Michigan Have the Longest Suspension Bridge in the World?

China claims to have the longest suspension bridge. However, that claim may not hold water. If you've ever driven across the Mackinac Bridge you were probably blown away by the sheer engineering wonder of that very long bridge. Or maybe you were terrified and wishing it wasn't quite so long. The Mackinac Bridge connects Michigan's lower peninsula and upper peninsula. And yes, it is one of the largest of it's kind on the planet according to michigan.org,