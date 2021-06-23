Cancel
NBA

NBA to implement rules limiting non-basketball moves used to draw fouls

newsradioklbj.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA plans to implement new rules for the 2021-22 season that will limit non-basketball moves that players have used to draw fouls. The changes must go through the Competition Committee and Board of Governors for final approval, but could go into effect in time for the Las Vegas Summer League season in August if officials receive training to properly call specific actions players use in an attempt to generate favorable calls:

www.newsradioklbj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouls#New Rules#Basketball Moves#Jump Shots#The Competition Committee#Board Of Governors
