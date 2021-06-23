Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Readers respond: Police problems need leadership

By Letters to the editor
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Regarding “Portland’s police chief: ‘It’s tough to move forward when you’re really dealing with a lot of setbacks’ " (June 20): I was concerned to hear that 50 officers who volunteered for the Rapid Response Team resigned due to lack of support from elected officials. The first line of the article says, “Last summer, the City Council disbanded the Portland police team focused on curbing gun violence.” Near the end of the article, it says, “The chief and mayor remain optimistic that they’ll be able to staff the new Focused Intervention Team to target gun violence sometime this summer,” all while officers are resigning in droves. We need leadership and honest communication for our city to move forward.

www.oregonlive.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
50K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#The Rapid Response Team#The City Council#Focused Intervention Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving to Safe Rest Villages shouldn’t be optional

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan’s op-ed, “On houselessness, Portland can build a better system from streets to stability” (June 27) describes the ordinance and necessary actions to bridge the gap from living on the street to permanent housing, some yet to be built. Our neighbors who live on the street need our help, fostered by our compassion and “There but for the grace of God…” One thing jumps out from the op-ed about moving into the temporary Safe Rest Villages: the words “should they choose to do so.” As village space allows, their moving must be strongly encouraged, if not mandatory, or some of the houseless will decide to remain on sidewalks in front of stores, businesses and residences. This has had, and will continue to have, consequences, including sprawling encampments, setting up bicycle chop shops, stealing what little other campers may have and assaulting those who resist. Are we trying to help our houseless neighbors and clean up our neighborhoods or not?
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

More than 1,000 hate and bias crimes in Oregon reported to state hotline last year

Reports of race and bias to Oregon’s Bias Hotline rose by 134% during the second half of 2020, according to an annual report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. A 2019 law passed by the Legislature requires the commission to compile and review all data on reports of hate and bias made to Oregon Department of Justice’s Bias Response Hotline, along with data from law enforcement agencies and courts across the state. This is the commission’s second annual report delivered on July 1 of every year.
Posted by
The Oregonian

Oregon death toll linked to heat rises to 94, with Multnomah County hardest hit

Authorities so far have identified 94 people statewide whose deaths they suspect are linked to the historic heat wave, with Multnomah County seeing the highest death toll. The state’s most populous county on Friday reported another seven deaths likely tied to the string of oppressively hot days. So far, 59 people in Portland and the rest of the county have died since last Friday, according to the county. Twenty have been formally ruled as hyperthermia -- an abnormally high body temperature. Hyperthermia is the suspected cause in the remainder of cases.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon introduces bill to protect domestic violence survivors from gun violence

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has joined with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to introduce a bill intended to protect domestic violence survivors from gun violence. The bill is partly named after Nicolette Elias, a 46-year-old Portland woman fatally shot by her ex- husband Ian Martin Elias in her Southwest Portland home in 2014. A court had granted her restraining orders and a temporary stalking order against her former husband.
Idaho StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Ammon Bundy convicted in Idaho trespassing trial

BOISE, Idaho — Anti-government activist and agitator Ammon Bundy has been found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers. Bundy was found guilty Thursday evening after a four-day jury trial and brief jury deliberations, the Idaho Statesman reported. Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail. But...