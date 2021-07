NY Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios has his limitations, but he has proven he can thrive as a situational weapon. As part of a deep wide receiver depth chart that features five other names that are more enticing than his own, Braxton Berrios will most likely not be seeing much time on the field when the unit is at full health. He will obviously be thrust into action in the event of an injury or two, but when each of the team’s top six wideouts is in uniform, Berrios will probably only see a handful of snaps if he even gets on the field at all.